Bollywood star Akshay Kumar sets new Guinness World Record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar set a new Guinness World Record for taking the most selfies in three minutes.

To promote his latest movie Selfiee, the 55-year-old actor took 184 selfies with ecstatic fans at a meet-and-greet in Mumbai.

Akshay broke the previous world record of 168 selfies taken in three minutes by American James Smith, aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on Jan 22, 2018.

Before Smith, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held the record with 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Calling the Guinness World Record a tribute to his fans, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans.

“This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career.

“With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes 🙂

“Thank you everyone. This was very special and I’ll remember this forever.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is about a fan wishing to take a selfie with Akshay Kumar, who stars as himself.

The fan tries to help his idol by getting a driving license but things turn sour over a misunderstanding.

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi, it is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. – Malay Mail