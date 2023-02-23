Budget 2023: More allocations for S’wak’s infrastructure development expected, says Sharifah Hasidah

KUCHING (Feb 23): More allocations for infrastructure development in Sarawak are expected to be in the National Budget 2023 which will be tabled tomorrow, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister of Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and State-Federal Government Relations said it would include provisions for dilapidated schools, clinics, hospitals and other infrastructure.

“In addition, we also hope that the federal government will provide tax incentives for new economies like green technology, carbon credit and hydrogen to those involved in these fields.

“This is important for our future, and is in line with the direction our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg),” she said when met after a visit to the Safe City Programme project site at Jalan Astana here today.

She also hoped the budget would cover the needs of women, youth and socio-economy.

Speaking on the Safe City Programme, she said that it was funded by the Home Ministry through the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), with the aim to reduce crime rates and increase the sense of security in the community.

In 2020, Kampung Sungai Bedil and Semerah Padi were selected for the implementation of the programme, while for 2022, Tupong area was picked, and this year Jalan Astana was chosen.

Meanwhile, Sharifah Hasidah said that the villagers involved in the programme will feel safer after its implementation.

“This is our hope, to make the area safer, clean and beautiful, and DBKU will make this goal come true,” she said.