Company behind 1602 craft beer to hold brewing course for Sarawakians

KUCHING (Feb 23): Global Sales and Marketing Sdn Bhd, the company behind 1602 craft beer, will conduct Sarawak’s first beer brewing course next month.

Chief financial officer Wong King Wei said it is important for 1602 to educate the public about the types of beer sold in the country and around the world.

“We want members of the public to know what they are drinking and when it comes to beer, we want those who join the course to know in detail how beer, especially the 1602 beer is being made.

“What is important for us is that we help those who attend the course to have better knowledge in beer and how they can market beer if they needed to,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Wong said he hoped the course will help Sarawakians better understand craft beer as well.

“We believe that members of the public should recognise what is craft beer and why should they choose craft beer to be enjoyed in any occasion. Hence why we decided to conduct this course,” he said.

The level one introductory course on beer will be conducted by 1602 master brewer Hans Gerner, who is from Bavaria, Germany.

Gerner comes from a family related to beer-brewing since 1308, with his father, grandfather, and great-grandfathers also in the trade.

“Craft beer is very popular in Germany and from my observation, Germans tend to prefer craft beer more than industrialised beer hence in this course I also want to explain why such is the case in my home country,” he said.

The course is only open to Sarawakians aged 21 and above with a ‘K’ code in their MyKads.

It will be held on March 25 from 2.30pm to 6.30pm and on March 26 from 9.30am to 4pm, at second floor, Lot 8710, Block 16, Airport Road, Green Heights Commercial Centre here.

The registration fee is RM200.

To participate, call 1300-883456 for more information.

1602, Sarawak’s first domestically produced craft beer, was officially launched earlier this month.

The Wheat, Pale Ale, Extra Dark, and Lager beers are available on tap at several eateries, entertainment centres, and mini marts in Kuching and Sibu.