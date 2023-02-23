Deputy minister briefed on Petronas’ sustainability activities in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 23): Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni on Monday attended a corporate briefing by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) at the Petronas Sarawak office in Wisma Naim here.

A press statement issued by Dr Hazland’s ministry yesterday said the briefing was conducted by Petronas vice-president and chief sustainability officer Charlotte Wolff-Bye.

“During the briefing, the Petronas team shared Petronas’ Sustainability Roadmap and efforts to decarbonise the organisation, in particular the sustainability activities in Sarawak,” read the statement.

Amongst the activities by Petronas in Sarawak include new exploration fields, decarbonisation of operations, quantification of greenhouse gas, as well as new technologies for the future.

Following the briefing, Dr Hazland expressed his hope to see more open dialogues and sharing between the Sarawak government and Petronas.