Driver escapes unhurt in single-vehicle accident in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 23): A 49-year-old man escaped unhurt after the car he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Ling Chu Ming here last night.

Sarawak Fire and rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said eight firefighters rushed to the scene upon being notified of the incident at 9.23pm.

“The victim had already been removed from the car by members of the public when the firefighters arrived,” it added.

Bomba said the victim was examined to ensure that he did not suffer any injuries before being handed over to the police for further action.