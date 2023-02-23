Ex-director ordered deputy to bring witness to meet former minister

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): A star witness told the State Water Department corruption trial on Thursday that a former director of the department had instructed his deputy to bring him (witness) to meet a former minister to discuss about a contribution scheme.

Teo Chee Kong, who is the 29th witness for the trial, agreed to a suggestion that it was not former director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib who had brought him but Ag Mohd Tahir who allegedly ordered his deputy to bring Teo to the meeting with the former minister.

Under cross examination by counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem, who represented Ag Mohd Tahir, the counsel asked, “Why not Ag Mohd Tahir brought you as he was the director?”

Teo: Because Ag Mohd Tahir had instructed Lim to bring me.

Counsel: Do you have any evidence or documentary proof to support your answer?

Teo: Just what according to what Lim had told me.

Counsel: I put it to you that your meeting with the former minister was merely your plan with Lim and nothing to do with Ag Mohd Tahir?

Teo: I disagree.

Teo, 57, who was the deputy director of the department after Lim had retired, was giving his oral evidence before judge Abu Bakar Manat in the ongoing trial of Ag Mohd Tahir, his wife Fauziah Hj Piut and Lim.

To another suggestion, Teo agreed that Ag Mohd Tahir was not present during a meeting at the department on April 6, 2005.

Teo further agreed that the next day April 7, 2005, he went to meet Lim to discuss about the scheme.

Counsel: Can you explain why there was no meeting with Ag Mohd Tahir?

Teo: Because Lim will inform Ag Mohd Tahir.

Counsel: From where you knew that Lim had informed about the scheme to Ag Mohd Tahir?

Teo: Because before that there was a discussion between me, Ag Mohd Tahir and Lim regarding the scheme. Then on April 7, 2005, I went to meet Lim and after that Lim will inform Ag Mohd Tahir.

Counsel: Was there any documentary proof or a letter to prove that there was a discussion between the three of you?

Teo: None.

Counsel: I put it to you that it was only you making up story that there was such discussion?

Teo: I disagree.

Counsel: I put it to you that you never meet with Ag Mohd Tahir because the scheme had nothing to do with Ag Mohd Tahir?

Teo: I disagree.

Ag Mohd Tahir, 59, Fauziah, 57, and Lim, 68, were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges and Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah allegedly committed the offences at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, Haresh Prakash Somiah and Zander Lim handled the trial.

Priskila also represented Fauziah and Priskila was assisted by counsel Mohammed Fareez Mohammed Salleh.

Counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, who followed the trial via Zoom, Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Calvin Wong defended Lim.

Counsel Ram Singh held a watching brief for Teo. Counsel YS Lo stood in for Ram.

Cross examination on Teo will continue on the next trial sitting.

However, the trial continues on Friday with new witnesses to be called to give evidence.