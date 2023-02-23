Fahmi: Allocation needed to enhance cyber security

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today expressed the need for state governments and government agencies in the country to allocate a certain amount of their budget for cyber security.

He said the matter needed to be emphasised as part of the efforts to avoid data loss.

“One of the important things, Insya Allah (God willing), we hope that Yang Amat Berhormat Tambun (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will emphasise cyber security aspects in the Budget 2023 tomorrow.

“We are working to enable an audit of the cyber security to be carried out at the federal and state government level, and hoping for a good announcement by the Prime Minister tomorrow,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) on measures taken and will be taken by the government to address the data intrusion problem. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —