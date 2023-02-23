Farmers affected by high cost of herbicides, fertilizers

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): The government has been asked to look into the prices of herbicides and fertilizers which have doubled.

Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah said if it is difficult to control the increase of prices, the government should provide subsidies to the affected farmers.

“Our farmers are currently very depressed by the soaring cost of agricultural materials, moreover with the high cost of living.

“As a leader, I myself was surprised by the high prices of agricultural materials,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Masiung, who is also the Vice President of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) hopes that the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (KPPK) will come up with a proposal for assistance in the 2023 Special Budget that will be presented on Friday.

Masiung also hoped that the relevant federal ministries will find a way to ease the burden of farmers.

He said the prices of herbicides and fertilizer increased when the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-2020.

“I heard the voices from the grassroots, especially the farmers, who are very stressed by the high cost of agricultural materials and living.

“However, the government at that time failed to control the increase and it continued to soar until it has doubled,” he explained.

Masiung said 50kg of fertilizer in Sabah used to be RM110, but now it had increased to RM220. Similarly, a four-liter gallon of regular herbicide had now increased to RM120 compared to only RM55 before.