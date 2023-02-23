Foreign woman among two nabbed for alleged drug trafficking in Miri

MIRI (Feb 23): Two individuals, including a woman, were arrested by the police at an entertainment centre in Permyjaya here yesterday for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, in a press statement, said the arrest of the local man and foreign woman, aged 20 and 21, was made during a raid by a team from the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at about 8.25pm.

“Inspection at the premises resulted in 549.43 grammes of various drugs including Ecstasy, Erimin 5 and Ketamine estimated to be worth RM27,674.50 being confiscated,” he added.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 15 strokes, if convicted.

He took the opportunity to advise those with information regarding drug related activities to immediately report it to the nearest police station to enable action to be taken.