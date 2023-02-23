Giant hypermart operator Dairy Farm to exit Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): Dairy Farm International Ltd is reportedly leaving Malaysia’s grocery retail sector in which it operates the Giant, Mercato and Giant Mini chains, according sources.

The Edge Markets reported the sources as saying the Hong Kong-based firm was departing the Malaysian market after over two decades due to growing competitiveness here.

The business news outlet said DFI was believed to have sold of its stake in the local operations — GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd — for several billion to a Malaysian conglomerate headed by Datuk Andrew Lim, the group executive chairmain of KL Sogo.

However, DFI was not exiting the region entirely, as it was said to be maintaining its operations in Singapore.

GCH started its operations here in 1999 when it took over the homegrown Giant supermarket chain at the time.

According to The Edge Markets, GCH had been rapidly closing its outlets since 2019, and more than halved its number of outlets by 2021. – Malay Mail