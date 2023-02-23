Govt does not conduct censorship, classification of social media content, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): The government does not conduct censorship or classification of content in allowing or disallowing any form of application or platform to be utilised by Internet users, according to Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In fact, he said, at present, the government does not issue any licence to any social media platform provider, including instant messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, WeChat, MiChat and the like.

“However, for applications that clearly violate the provisions of the law such as fraud and impersonation, appropriate action can be taken against them, including blocking the applications from being used by users in Malaysia.

‘”…enforcement actions taken by the government are based on public complaints or reports from affected parties according to the existing laws,” he said during question time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Fahmi said this in reply to P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) who wanted to know whether the government intends to review the permission to use Telegram, WeChat, MiChat and several other chat applications that are seen to have a lot of negative impact on the young generation. – Bernama

