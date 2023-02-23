Health Minister: Over 3,000 contract doctors resigned since 2017

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): A total of 3,386 out of 29,548 contract medical officers appointed by the Health Ministry (MoH) resigned from 2017 to 2021, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said 110 of them resigned in 2017, followed by 168 (2018), 475 (2019), 511 (2020), 768 (2021) and 1,354 in 2022.

“One of the reasons why they left is because they chose to join the private sector or other statutory bodies that offer more attractive remuneration.

“Besides this, there were some who opened their own clinics, furthered their studies, migrated overseas or left due to personal reasons and health factors, including mental pressure,” she said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for the ministry at Dewan Rakyat today.

To a question by Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) on bully victims among doctors who have had their details leaked, which brought about negative implications including added pressure, Dr Zaliha said she was informed that this had been going on for some time and was taking steps that such cases would not recur.

She also advised experienced medical officers (seniors) to guide new medical officers (juniors) as mentors thus ensuring that new officers are comfortable in carrying out their duties.

In addition, Dr Zaliha said MoH has submitted an application for special allocations to improve and upgrade health facilities across the country with immediate effect, considering that 1,200 of its 3,119 health clinics over 50 years old are in a poor and dilapidated condition with most of them built on wood structures.

“That is why the Health Ministry is committed to getting the budget allocation increased to five per cent of GDP because we want the continuation of this funding to cover expenses in our health facilities,” Dr Zaliha said.

She said MoH will also be tabling the Health White Paper that will explain the basis of funding needs and outline an improved health delivery strategy. – Bernama