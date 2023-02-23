Issue on govt using Singapore housing experts among matters raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): The government’s rationale for bringing in Singapore housing experts into the country will be among matters raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised during the Ministers’ Question Time by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) to the Local Government Development Minister.

During the question for oral answers, P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) will seek the Minister of Communications and Digital to state whether the government intends to review the permission to use Telegram, Wechat, Michat, and some other chat applications that are seen to have a lot of negative influence on the young generation.

Also on the list, is a question from Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) seeking the Prime Minister to state the level of preparedness by disaster management agencies to face natural disasters such as the Batang Kali landslide incident.

There will also be a question by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) to Higher Education Minister on whether the government intends to repeal the 52-year-old University and University College Act 1971 to replace it with a new Act in line with the current developments.

After the question and answer session, the house will continue with the winding up of the debate on the royal address by the respective ministries. – Bernama