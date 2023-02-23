Japanese team seek to book slot for ITF U14 grand final in Czech Republic

KUCHING (Feb 23): The Japanese national junior team have set their sights on maintaining top three status in the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition U14 (Boys) Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre from March 27 to Apr 2.

Head coach Hayato Sukarai, who is also team captain, said the team’s main aim is to book a ticket for the grand final, which will be staged in the first week of August this year in the Czech Republic.

As part of their early preparations, Sukarai, accompanied by his assistant Yamato Baba, and boys team members comprising 14-year-olds Kanta Watanabe, Kensuke Kobayashi, and Takuma Minamota, as well as sparring partner Hyu Kawanishi, flew here on Monday.

Other team member Motoharu Abe, also 14, will join the group next month.

“We are here to get acclimatised to the weather and playing conditions, the courts with two training sessions (10am to 12pm, 2pm to 4pm) from Tuesday until Friday (Feb 24). We will fly back to Japan on Saturday.

“I had chosen Kuching for our early practice and preparations because I know SLTA president Datuk Patrick Liew well and Kuching is a very nice place with nice environment, tennis facilities, good food, and people are very friendly and hospitable,” Sukarai told The Borneo Post when met at the SLTA Tennis Centre yesterday.

This is the fifth time that 61-year-old Sukarai has been in Kuching since accompanying the national U14 team to the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition U14 (Boys) in 2009, where they finished third.

They also finished third in the grand final in Prostějov, Czech Republic that year.

Japan were second in 2011 and 2012 in the final qualifying and they also finished third in 2013.

Sukarai takes pride in having coached Yosihito Nishioka, currently ranked No. 32 in the ATP, in 1995.

“Every year, there will be new boys in the team and I want to educate my boys to love this place. If they play here, they need to love the place and the people.

“This is the first time that the boys have come here and I believe it will be truly a very good experience for them especially when they get to play under the hot sun.

“Back in Japan now it is very cold as it is now in winter. It will be a good preparation for the team,” he added.

On their campaign here next month, Sukarai said he is not duly worried who they will face in the final qualifying competition.

“We will try to win and just show our ability. While on court, the boys will go all out and give their opponents a good fight,” he said.