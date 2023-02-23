JCI Sarawak continues courtesy call tour with visit to Ministry of Transport

KUCHING (Feb 23): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Area Sarawak proceeds with their courtesy call tour with a visit to the Ministry of Transport Sarawak.

The delegation, led by JCI Malaysia national executive vice-president Johnny Bong, paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at the ministry’s office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here on Wednesday.

The visiting group comprised JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak Area deputy chairman Kristaine Alexander, treasurer Victor Tan, its international affairs director Yap Kuoh Haw, public relations director Rachael Justin and skills development director Jordan Bong.

“We are grateful to Dato Sri Lee and would like to thank him for being very supportive towards the JCI movement over the years.

“This courtesy call is meant to update the minister on our programmes lined up for the present fiscal year, as well as future collaborations,” said Johnny, who is also JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak chairman, in his opening remarks.

Among the topics of discussion during the meeting was ‘FIT Together’ – JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak’s plan of action for fiscal 2023.

“The ‘F’ is the right ‘FOCUS’ for us to achieve our mission, vision and objective; ‘I’ is our hope to ‘INSPIRE’ our fellow youths to become leaders of their communities and empower them to make positive changes; while ‘T’ underlines the importance of ‘TEAMWORK’ in fostering a good environment and upholding the spirit of unity,” said Johnny during his presentation to the minister.

JCI Malaysia is affiliated to the Junior Chamber International, a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

JCI Malaysia is managed by its national board of directors who are all volunteers. To date, it is estimated that there are 3,155 members representing 73 local chapters affiliated to JCI Malaysia, and from the total number, 515 members are from Sarawak.

JCI membership is open to all nationalities, races and religions.