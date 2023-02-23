Jobless cousins jailed for stealing zinc roofing, iron fence in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Feb 23): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two unemployed cousins to two months’ jail each for stealing five pieces of zinc roofing and an iron fence.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Elvin Thomas Nuing, 23, and Janykhal Ujang, 30, on their own guilty pleas and ordered for their sentences to take effect from today.

They were charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or with a fine, or both, while the subsequent offence provides for a fine or caning.

They stole the zinc roofing and iron fence belonging to Elvin’s mother, who is also Janykhal’s aunt, from her house at Jalan Batu Kawa here around 7.30am on Feb 13.

In a separate courtroom, Elvin and Janykhal were fined RM1,500 in default three months’ jail each for disposing of a stolen gas cylinder belonging to the same complainant.

They pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar to a charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or a fine.

The cousins committed the offence at a premises in Batu Kawa here around 7.30pm on Feb 13.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant received a WhatsApp message from her sister saying Elvin and Janykhal were spotted carrying zinc roofing from the back of the complainant’s house.

When the complainant reached home, she found that five pieces of zinc roofing, an iron fence, and a gas cylinder were missing.

The losses were estimated at RM900.

She then lodged a police report, which led to Elvin and Janykhal’s arrest on Feb 19 around 2.30pm.

The investigation of the case revealed that the cousins had stolen the items, and then sold the gas cylinder to a buyer for RM60.

The cases were prosecuted respectively by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.

Neither Elvin nor Janykhal were represented by legal counsel.