Kapit tennis player hopes for more sports facilities under Budget 2023

KAPIT (Feb 23): A tennis player here hopes an allocation will be made under the national Budget 2023 to build more sports facilities in and around Kapit to encourage people to take up sports as a deterrent against social vices.

Soon Peng Hai said he was disappointed that Kapit lacked adequate sports facilities to groom and unearth potential athletes, which could not be fully developed due to lack of facilities.

“Look around Kapit, the existing sports facilities are only Padang Sukan, one indoor stadium (Bletih Stadium), one swimming pool, one basketball court, one lawn tennis court and two futsal courts.

“Only Padang Sukan is useable while the futsal court and lawn tennis court are not maintained. The Bletih Stadium and swimming pool have been closed since last year and are yet to open. The acute shortage of sports facilities is turning away people, especially youths, from taking up sports actively,” said the treasurer of Seventh Division Lawn Tennis Association.

“I wish Minister of Sports and Youths, Hannah Yeoh, would in the near future visit Kapit and have a dialogue with the youth and sports representatives here to listen to our cry to construct more sports facilities,” Soon added.

“Youths have potentials but no place to show their potential and talent. They have plenty of energy but nowhere to stretch out. What happens next is they get involved in social vices like drug abuse. If only they actively participate in sports they will know their purpose in life,” he elaborated.

He proposed that Kapit have at least one more sports field, tennis court, basketball hall, volleyball court, sepak takraw court, netball court and jogging track.