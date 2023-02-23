Kinabatangan Umno division not affected by party hopping

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): Kinabatangan Umno division is not affected by the move of several members to join Gagasan Rakyat.

Its information chief, Datuk Titing Putang, said the issue did not directly affect the ‘mood’ and fighting spirit of other party members who are loyal and have strong struggle principles.

“In fact, the people here are matured enough and have seen party hopping culture existed for a long time in Sabah.

“It is not a new thing and we see that those who leave Umno are not having dignity and they never respected Umno for leaving their current position,” he added.

Titing said this in a statement on Thursday when commenting on a group led by former Kinabatangan Umno youth leader Datuk Juhari Janan who announced their exit from the party and join Gagasan Rakyat led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Titing said Kinabatangan Umno respect the decision of those who left and believed this would give space to the division leadership to evaluate party members who are truly sincere in the struggle.

“Some people are just like ants, attracted to sugar. If their personal agenda fails to be fulfilled, they will find a new place to continue for the sake of survival. We wish them the best of luck,” added Titing.

He reminded Umno members, especially in the Kinabatangan division, to continue to return to the fundamentals of the party’s struggle and not to give up easily in any situation.