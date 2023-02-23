KPDN branch chief: No shortage of cooking oil in Mukah

SIBU (Feb 23): Mukah is not expected to experience any disruption in the supply of cooking oil in the run-up to Ramadan.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Mukah branch chief Salihin Den said he got the assurance from the suppliers, who informed that the current supply of cooking oil was sufficient to meet the demand.

“We got assurance from the suppliers that there is enough stock to meet the demand during the month of Ramadan,” he added.

The Muslim community will celebrate Ramadan or Hari Raya Aidilfitri in about a month’s time on March 23.

As such, Salihin reminded the people to avoid panic buying.

“Panic buying will only disrupt the market. Buy what is necessary and what you need,” he added.

On another matter, Salihin refuted rumours that the subsidised cooking oil in the Mukah market contained recycled cooking oil.

He assured that strict procedures are enforced by the relevant authorities and ministry in the processing and packaging of cooking oil.