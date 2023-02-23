Kuching cops record over RM1.15 mln loan scam losses since 2021

KUCHING (Feb 23): Kuching police recorded a total of 131 loan scam cases involving losses of more than RM1.15 million between 2021 and Feb 22 this year.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement today the modus operandi of suspects is advertising loans through print media, social media, and short messaging service (SMS).

“In general, the victims would arrange the loan with the suspects only through WhatsApp or via phone call,” said Ahsmon.

He said the victims would then be directed to make several ‘processing fee’ payments to a mule account.

Among the supposed fees are collateral fees, stamp duties, insurance, and legal fees.

“These fees are required to be paid by the victims before their loans are supposedly to be approved by the suspects,” said Ahsmon.

He added that after the fee payments have been made, the suspect(s) would immediately cut-off any form of contact with the victims.

He warned the public to always be aware when transferring money to a third party account.

To check the status of the bank account given, go to https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/.

The National Scam Response Centre can also be contacted by calling 997 or by sending a WhatsApp message to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department on 013-2111222.

Alternatively, get the latest updates on scams by looking for CyberCrimeAlertRMP on Facebook or Instagram.