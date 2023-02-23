Kuching man gets seven months’ jail for possessing meth

KUCHING (Feb 23): The Magistrates’ Court here sentenced a 58-year-old man to seven months in jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing 0.08g of methamphetamine in January, this year.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who meted out the sentence against Wee Chuan Hock from Tabuan Laru here, also ordered his jail sentence to take effect from the date of his arrest on Jan 9, this year.

Wee was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act that carries a fine of not exceeding RM100,000 or an imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts the case, Wee was arrested in a room of a house at Kenyalang Park here on suspicion of being involved in drug-related activities around 3pm on Jan 9, this year.

Police, who inspected the room, found a blue plastic packet containing crystallised substance suspected to be methamphetamine on the table.

A chemist report dated Feb 7, this year confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine weighing 0.08g.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Wee was unrepresented by a legal counsel.