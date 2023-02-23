Minister: Cyber Security Malaysia probes personal data leakage of MySejahtera users

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): Cyber Security Malaysia (CSM) has been ordered to investigate reports of personal data leakage of MySejahtera application users, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said further actions would be taken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) after receiving the complete report from CSM.

“On the issue of MySejahtera (data leakage),…I have directed CSM to investigate thoroughly and detect who had really accessed the account of Super Admin for MySejahtera application.

“It is believed a large amount of personal data had been downloaded,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) at Dewan Rakyat today.

The Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2 revealed there were 1.12 million attempts to hack MySejahtera application with the information of about three million users reportedly accessed in a suspicious manner from the Super Admin account. – Bernama