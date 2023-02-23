Mussen: RM4.1 mln for business devt infrastructure in Miri

MIRI (Feb 23): The Sarawak government has allocated RM4.1 million for infrastructure development in Miri Division to boost entrepreneurship development under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

Besides that, he said his ministry has allocated RM230.4 million to develop industrial parks, entrepreneurs’ forums and processing centres throughout Sarawak.

Those in Miri Division are Marudi Industrial Estate (Additional Work) costing RM2.5 million, Anjung Usahawan/Mini Long Lama Industrial Estate (RM1 million), Anjung Usahawan Beraya (RM300,000) and Anjung Usahawan Simpang Bekenu (RM300,000).

“A complete and conducive business infrastructure is essential in ensuring the survival of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Therefore, my ministry has provided infrastructure facilities for local entrepreneurs to boost their business activities,” he said.

Mussen said this when representing Deputy Premier and Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan in officiating the ‘Jum Regista Bisnes’ programme here yesterday.

The programme saw the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) hand over a total of RM6,458,000 to recipients of Gerak, micro-credit and Ustev programmes under its entrepreneurship and development initiatives.

The Jum Regista Bisnes programme is a platform to register business licence to obtain financial assistance and other forms of assistance from various entrepreneurial agencies.

It is to enable local entrepreneurs, mainly in rural areas, who still do not have a valid business licence to formalise their business in line with upgrading of SMEs including micro-entrepreneurs by the state government and to have access to aid and opportunities from government, financial institutions and exposure to domestic or international business prospects.

Last year a total of 2,626 entrepreneurs in the state benefitted and successfully registered their business through the programme.

Mussen said the ministry strives to provide conducive avenue for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to process and market their products with Anjung Usahawan infrastructure in the state and extending a helping hand in their times of need, such as through the nine BKSS schemes worth RM6.9 million by the state government.

Mintred’s programmes are tailored to encourage more successful and competitive local entrepreneurs who could penetrate the global market with commitment towards improving their products or services.

The deputy minister welcomed the good response in Miri. The organiser had to cap the number of participants to just over 200 due to space constraints at Miri Civic Centre.

According to Juan Ubit, the deputy Resident of Miri Division, about 3,000 entrepreneurs had registered under the divisional Bumiputera Entrepreneur Development Council, of which he is the chairman.

Also present at the function were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat.