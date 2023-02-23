PAS S’wak calls for govt to cap Haj fares hike

MIRI (Feb 23): PAS Sarawak has urged the government to intervene and ensure that the anticipated Haj fares hike this year will not burden prospective pilgrims financially.

Its state commissioner Jofri Jeraiee hopes any increase in Haj fares will not be too drastic but take into account the financial standing and capability of prospective pilgrims.

“We urge the Malaysian government to help Haj fund depositors so that those who are less able are not burdened with the increase in Haj fare, which is too high for them, he said.

The state PAS commissioner said performing the Haj is only once in a lifetime opportunity for these prospective pilgrims and the government should act to ensure that those who are eligible are not burdened with excessive fare increases.

Haj is a sacred pilgrimage that is required of every Muslim at least once in their lifetime and is one of the fifth pillars of Islam.

According to a Free Malaysia Today report on Feb 21, Indonesia’s decision to increase the Haj fee by more than 70 per cent for this year gives a clear indication that the increase in the cost of Haj is inevitable, with prospective pilgrims in this country advised to be prepared to face the increase in the price of doing the pilgrimage.

Executive director of Tabung Haji (TH), Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Abdul Rahman, however, said the Haj fee that pilgrims must pay to TH has not yet been finalised.

The cost of performing Haj this year is expected to increase to more than RM31,000, an increase of about RM2,368 compared to RM28,632 per pilgrim last season.

TH Group managing director and chief executive officer Amrin Awaluddin is expecting the cost of this year’s Haj to increase but assured that Targeted Haj Financial Assistance, which is funded from investment income, will continue to be provided to all prospective pilgrims.

Currently, pilgrims from the B40 group are charged a fee of RM10,980, while those who are not B40 are charged a fee of RM12,980. Currently, TH is still giving subsidies to these two categories, which are 62 per cent (B40) and 55 per cent (non-B40).

The increase in the cost of performing the Haj has not only affected the Muslims of this country but has also affected other countries including Indonesia, Brunei and Thailand.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, allowed back foreign travellers last year and about one million Muslims attended the 2022 Haj pilgrimage season after two years of major disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.