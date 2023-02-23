PM Anwar to use Sarawak songket file bag to bring Budget 2023 document tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is most likely to use a file bag with the motif of Sarawak songket to bring the 2023 Budget document to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, flashed the black file bag when checking the final preparations for the budget at the Ministry of Finance here today.

Anwar arrived at the ministry at 3.30pm and was greeted by the two deputy finance ministers, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim Chee Keong, as well as Treasury Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

The Prime Minister was then led to the Tax Operations Room and 2023 Budget Operations Room at Level 10 and signed the documents related to the budget.

Anwar was earlier reported to have said the 2023 Budget would take into account the current economic challenges, while at the same time driving the country’s economic growth and attracting investment.

He said the government also took into account the country’s competitiveness, the speed of business approval and several new initiatives, including digitisation and sustainable use and the production of natural resources in the downstream process in the 2023 budget.

Anwar will table the 2023 Budget in Parliament at 4pm tomorrow. – Bernama