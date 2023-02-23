RM349,000 stolen in Setia Alam ATM heist

SHAH ALAM (Feb 23): Two automated teller machines (ATM) owned by a bank in Setia Alam near here were blown up, leading to the theft of an estimated RM349,000.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the police received a report about the theft around 6.48am, and a team rushed to the location to find two ATMs damaged by explosions. Only one ATM however, was successfully broken into.

“Investigations thus far have revealed three suspects, who alighted from a white Mitsubishi ASX, entering the bank’s ATM area. The closed circuit camera (CCTV) footage was blur and unclear as the suspects had sprayed black paint on them.

“The forensics department, bomb disposal unity and post ballistics investigation unit have been called to the scene to conduct flushing and assist in investigations. The forensics department stated that the explosion was created by gas pressure,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Iqbal said there were no signs of fire nor casualties reported at the crime scene.

“We are in the midst of tracking down the suspects and the case is classified under Section 436/379 of the Penal Code. We urge those with information about this case to contact investigating officer, ASP Mohammad Khairi at 012-2666025,” he added. – Bernama