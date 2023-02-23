STU hopes for Budget 2023 provisions meant to solve issues affecting Sarawak education

SIBU (Feb 23): The issues surrounding education in Sarawak such as dilapidated schools and severe lack of facilities, including the most basic needs like electricity and clean water supply, have been going on without much being done to overcome them.

Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Kullin Djayang said many had heard about allocations of millions of ringgit to this sector, but the situation had not changed much.

“If all these issues could be overcome, certainly the educational gap between the urban and the rural areas could be narrowed; it would also help teachers and students go through the teaching and learning process more comfortably.

“So ahead of the 2023 Budget re-tabling on Feb 24, STU hopes that the government would allocate a sufficient budget for education,” he told The Borneo Post, when asked about STU’s wish list for the national budget.

Back on the issue of dilapidated schools in Sarawak, Kullin said this had been voiced out many times by many quarters, including the STU.

“There are still schools in the rural and far-flung areas that are still in dilapidated condition.

“Not only that, facilities such as electricity, clean water supply, roads and Internet access are still wanting.”

Adding on, he said the union also hoped for consideration on several related allowances for teachers in Sarawak, whether they were posted in towns or the rural areas.

“Among the things that require a special allocation or allowance is the purchase of Internet data. At the moment, most teachers have to use their own Internet data to facilitate online teaching and learning sessions, as well as to fill out paperwork via the Ministry of Education (MoE) online system.

“Not only that, our teachers have also been using their own money to set up teaching materials in the classroom such as stationery items and other teaching aid. They also spend a lot on buying equipment for academic and co-curricular competitions, as well as on transportation.

“This is, indeed, a routine for many teachers whenever there are competitions being held at school, district or division level.

“For now, our teachers are still able to bear such costs, but STU hopes that the government would acknowledge their sacrifice and thus, would make serious efforts to ease their burden,” said Kullin.