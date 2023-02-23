S’wakian grads told to be ready for future challenges

KUCHING (Feb 23): Graduates are reminded to be mentally ready to face future challenges as they venture into the job market upon graduation.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities senior lecturer Prof Datuk Dr Spencer Empading Sanggin said this in his speech at Kuching Skills College and Miri Technical College’s joint convocation ceremony held at Pullman Hotel, here today.

Students and graduates must do their best with the knowledge they have gained, he said.

“Graduates need to be prepared to face challenges before entering the job market as the world is becoming more sophisticated, but there is no denying that there is a demand for a certain skill set nowadays.

“For those who have entered the job market, be prepared mentally and physically to face challenges,” he said.

According to him, the success of a technical college is measured by the quality graduates produced in the aim of increasing skilled labour as per required by the relevant industries.

“Kuching Skills College and Miri Technical College have shown potential in producing skilled graduates while providing opportunities to the youths in Sarawak and Sabah.

“I am sure one day you (graduates) will be your own boss. Graduation is just the beginning for graduates on deciding their future direction in the job market,” he said.

A total of 174 graduates from both colleges received their scrolls at the graduation ceremony.