SIBU (Feb 23): The jogging track at Taman Tasik in Permai Garden here has been temporary closed until October, this year to enable upgrading works to be carried out.

In view of this, Sibu Municipal Council, in a statement today, said they would like to appeal to all park users/joggers to avoid using the jogging track during this period.

SMC expressed regretted for any inconvenience caused to the users of the jogging track.