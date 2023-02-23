Territorial Army Regiment Sarawak trust board receives approval of Sarawak Cabinet

KUCHING (Feb 23): The Sarawak Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Territorial Army Regiment Sarawak trust board (Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Rejimen Askar Wataniah Sarawak or Lakraws), said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said Lakraws will be responsible to manage the welfare trust for its members.

On Dec 7 last year, the committee met and decided to establish Lakraws, which will function as the administrator to manage the charitable trust fund.

“Lakraws’ function is to manage and also administer the charitable trust and it will focus on the welfare and other charitable purposes for the Territorial Army Regiment Sarawak.

“The formation of Lakraws is to ensure all grants and also donations given to the trust board will be managed well, whose purpose is to help the wellbeing of its officers and staff,” she said at a press conference after the State Cabinet meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said Lakraws will be led by its chairman, Sarawak State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Datu Abdullah Julaihi (deputy chairman); Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali (secretary); Datu Abang Mohamad Shibli Abg Mohamad Nailie (treasurer); Dr Zaidi Razak (trustee); Lina Nyurang (trustee); Ling Kiong Hua (trustee) and Ling Weu Huo (trustee).

She also said that setting up of the trust fund has no financial implication as it is a trust fund to ensure that all grants, gifts, donations, contributions or any other sums for the wellbeing of the officers and other ranks in Territorial Army Regiment Sarawak will be properly managed for the benefit of the intended beneficiaries.

“There must be a special body to manage and administer the trust fund. Hence, we encourage corporate bodies, and the public to donate to the trust fund for the wellbeing of Lakraws members.

“The beneficiaries or intended beneficiaries of the charitable trust are the officers and staff of other ranks in the Territorial Army Regiment Sarawak,” she said.