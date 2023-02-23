Tiang: June completion for Lrg Kwong Ann community park upgrade

SIBU (Feb 23): The upgrading of a community park at Lorong Kwong Ann 5 is expected to be completed by June this year, said Michael Tiang.

In a press statement yesterday, the Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the project costing RM300,000 is part of his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

“Tom Bumiputra Kontraktor had been appointed as the contractor of this project. The work includes installation of various facilities and construction of a new concrete walkway.

“The construction work will only be allowed during the weekend so as not to disturb the students who are sitting for SPM at SMK Kampung Nangka,” he said.

The park is located next to SMK Kampung Nangka.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, hoped residents would assist in monitoring the project’s progress to ensure it is completed according to schedule.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister also informed that a community recreation park costing RM250,000 is being built at Lorong Wawasan 8.

The project, undertaken by Angela Enterprise as the contractor, is also part of his RTP, he added.

“The project works commenced recently and it is expected to be completed in four months’ time.

“The park will include various facilities and a concrete walkway. I also hope the residents will keep an eye on the progress of the project to ensure its timely completion,” he said.