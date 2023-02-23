Tourism Ministry targets 16.1 mln foreign tourists, RM49.2 bln revenue this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is targeting an influx of 16.1 million foreign tourists with RM49.2 billion in tourism revenue this year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said in order to achieve the target as well as the Tourism Recovery Plan 2023, Motac has requested allocation assistance from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to improve the promotion and image of the country’s tourism products.

“We have asked for MOF’s help with the identified market focus involving Asean countries, the Middle East, China, India and also Europe, subject to Budget 2023.

“We will also try to facilitate the travel in and out of foreign tourists such as the use of visa on arrival, multiple entry visa, e-visa and transit visa,” he said when winding up the debate session on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said Motac will also hold inter-ministerial collaboration with MOF, the Ministry of Economy, the Home Ministry and Transport Ministry to boost the tourism sector.

Tiong said this included improving connectivity to the location of tourism products and increasing the capacity of international flight seats.

“Currently, we have 720,000 seats, so we will discuss with the relevant parties to request an increase in the flight schedules or have charter flights from the second-tier cities,” he said.

At the same time, Tiong said the ministry will ensure each existing tourism product in the country is well maintained to ensure that tourists have the best holiday experience.

“We will also try to create new tourism products in addition to providing adequate and suitable allocations.

“Ecotourism products, rural tourism including homestays and handicraft products will be strengthened to ensure the economy of rural entrepreneurs benefit and is directly in preparation for us to welcome Visit Malaysia Year 2025,” he added. – Bernama