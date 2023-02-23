Unity Park visitors complain of poor quality facilities despite extensive upgrade

KUCHING (Feb 23): Regular visitors to the recently upgraded Unity Park, formerly known as Reservoir Park, have complained about the poor workmanship quality of upgrading works carried out.

A jogger, who only wished to be known as Goh, said she goes to the park around five times a week.

“The upgraded Reservoir Park has no proper standard. The relevant authorities in charge such as DBKU and the architects should inspect the project every week. This type of construction standard cannot be passed,” she claimed.

She lamented the parking areas also seemed to be poorly designed, causing inconvenience to joggers who parked their vehicles near the park.

Goh also claimed that many visitors, including the elderly, had fallen due to the bumpy and uneven surface of the jogging track as well as poorly-designed steps.

She claimed it was a waste of public resources for the park to undergo major upgrading works that were below par.

She also pointed out that overgrown shrubs around the lake might attract insects or animals such as snakes.

Another jogger, who did not wish to be identified, concurred that several people had fallen while jogging at the park.

He also expressed disappointment over the quality of works carried out.

“The upgrading works done at the park are just not acceptable and such poor workmanship can be found throughout the park, especially the uneven jogging trail surface. Totally not acceptable,” said the jogger.

He also remarked the overgrown shrubs were an eyesore to the public and some stretches of the jogging trails were too steep.

A check by The Borneo Post confirmed some of the concerns raised, including uneven jogging trail surface, overgrown shrubs, poorly-designed steps, and uncovered drain.

When contacted today, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan said the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is in the midst of gathering and compiling all suggestions and complaints on the Unity Park.

“I would not call them complaints because we always welcome suggestions and ideas how to improve things.

“Some people suggest to improve the jogging track as it may be too slippery for joggers who may slip. They suggest to make the surface more rough.

“DBKU will definitely do something about it. We welcome all suggestions to make the park better for all as DBKU is obligated to do so. It’s not just the jogging track but others like lighting and carpark areas, or people can even suggest to have a playground there or be OKU-friendly (disabled-friendly),” he told The Borneo Post.

He explained that DBKU is compiling all the information so that issues can be addressed at the same time.

“We don’t want to do it separately and based on suggestions one by one. We want to go for a holistic approach and do it once and for all,” he said.

Junaidi said his office welcomes constructive suggestions and specific proposals on improvements as opposed to “generic ideas”.

He pledged that DBKU would continue to fulfil its obligations to upgrade facilities at the park.

“We will try our best to give what is best to the public,” he said.

He added the public could take photographs and write in detail what they want DBKU to do to further improve the park.

In a statement, DBKU said many activities have been lined up this year to promote the Unity Park.

“The Unity Park development project commenced its implementation under the 11th Malaysia Plan on July 29, 2019 at a total cost of RM13.38 million.

“The project, like many others, was also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but had been fully completed on Nov 1, 2022. It is a Sarawak state government project that aims to beautify and improve the facilities in the park for city dwellers in terms of leisure and recreation,” said the statement.

According to the Sarawak Heritage Society, Unity Park was formerly the site of infrastructure supplying the city with treated water from 1985, before being converted into a public park.

The park was renamed to reflect Kuching as a ‘City of Unity’ and a reported budget of RM13.38 million was approved to redevelop the entire area, including upgrading works on the lake, as well as construction of a gazebo to reflect the state’s racial diversity, and landscaping.