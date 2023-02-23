Zahid: M’sia can be top regional maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider for aviation industry

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): Malaysia must take the lead in being the region’s top Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service provider for the aviation industry, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said in doing so, the Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) can be the leading institution in the country to provide a skilled workforce for MRO and the aviation industry.

“Malaysia would like to be known as the service provider for MRO in this region. When I was Defence Minister, MRO was one of my focuses, especially in promoting the defence industry.

“And now we see commercial and cargo flights, and a bigger market,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this in his speech at the joint venture document exchange ceremony between Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and industry partners here today.

Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said other TVET institutions are welcome to collaborate with UniKL MIAT, as the institution has produced graduates with a high employability rate now working in over 20 countries around the globe.

Meanwhile, he said the 280 TVET institutions under KKDW and its agencies have been told to work closely with industry players to ensure that the graduates of their institutions are in line with market demands.

“The employability rate must be far-reaching. My aim is to get 100 per cent the rate of employability with graduates from UniKL and TVET institutes. I hope more industry players will join us at TVET@KKDW,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said besides being helped by the government’s investor-friendly policies, TVET played a big role in achieving the government’s target to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) this year by producing a more highly skilled workforce.

For example, he said Brazilian mining company, Vale, which has invested US$1.37 billion (RM6 billion) and electronics company, AT&S, which has made an investment of RM8.5 billion in Kulim Hi-Tech Park have collaborated with TVET institutions especially under KKDW to train the required workforce. – Bernama