14 Mukah food centres receive summonses for flouting food hygiene regulations

SIBU (Feb 24): A total of 14 food centres in Mukah have been issued summonses for non-compliance under the Food Hygiene Regulations (FHR) 2009.

They were among the 19 food centres inspected by the Health Department during the Premises Cleanliness Operation in Mukah recently.

Mukah divisional Health officer Dr Huzaimah Husin said 12 of the centres were issued summonses for offences under Rule 31(1)(B) for non-compliance of food handlers’ clothing, while two were for offences under Rule 33(1)(f) for wearing accessories such as jewellery, pins, and watches.

“The operation was aimed at creating awareness among restaurant operators of emphasising on the aspect of hygiene while carrying out their daily business operations,” she said.

She added the operation also found that some food operators had neglected to get Typhoid vaccinations, did not undergo health checks, and did not undergo food handler training courses.

Separately, Dr Huzaimah also reminded all food operators to register with the Ministry of Health via https://fosim.moh.gov.my/fssm/public/home for free.

She said to operate for business, food centres must display the registration slip.

Failure to comply with the FHR 2009 may result in food centre owners being fined a maximum of RM10,000, face imprisonment for not more than two years, or both upon conviction.

For further information regarding food safety, contact the nearest Health office or go to http://moh.spab.gov.my.

Alternatively, look for Bahagian Keselamatan dan Kualiti Makanan, Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia on Facebook.