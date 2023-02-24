268,887 B40 household heads covered under Pru-BSN insurance scheme

MIRI (Feb 24): A total of 268,887 household heads from the B40 category throughout Malaysia are entitled to be covered under the ‘Skim Insurans Kesejahteraan Rakyat’ (SIKR), an initiative to assist the hardcore poor with social protection, said director of the State Development Office (PPN) Jasni Jubli.

Jasni said out of the figure, 52,000 are from Sarawak, who are selected from the e-Kasih database provided by the Welfare Department (JKM).

“SIKR provides 12 months of coverage free of charge through Prudential-Bank Simpanan Nasional (PruBSN) Takaful Berhad, mainly for the hardcore poor. This scheme was first introduced in Sept last year after it was decided in the Malaysia Social Protection Council (MySPC) meeting on March 23, 2022.

“The total number of participants covered under SIKR is 268,887 hardcore poor and poor heads of households (aged between 19 and 60 years) nationwide at a cost of RM13.4 million,” he said when launching the SIKR promotional tour at a hotel here yesterday.

According to Jasni, as of Feb 20 this year, a total of 312 next of kin throughout the country are making claims to PruBSN Takaful Bhd and that the payment process is still underway by the Pru-BSN.

He said that the claim for all 312 next of kin amounted to RM3.12 million.

“Under this scheme, the next of kin are entitled to receive RM10,000 if the household head dies of natural causes or RM25,000 if due to accident.

“And if the household head suffers from permanent disability (due to various causes), he or she is eligible to receive a compensation of RM10,000,” Jasni added.

On another note, he said the government remains committed to tackling poverty in the country as it aims to achieve zero hardcore poor status by 2025.

At the same function, Jasni handed over insurance coverage certificates to 150 household heads, as well as claims to three next of kin.

He also handed over school bags to a few deserving families, which were contributed by the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CRS).

Among those present at the function were director of Society Wellbeing under the Implementation Coordination Unit of Prime Minister’s Department, Mashitah @ Suhailah Suid, and chief executive officer PruBSN Takaful Berhad Wan Saifulrizal Wan Ismail.