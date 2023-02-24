380 dilapidated schools to get RM920 mln for upgrades under Budget 2023

KUCHING (Feb 24): The federal government has set aside RM920 million under Budget 2023 for the upgrading of 380 dilapidated schools, especially in Sabah and Sarawak.

In tabling the Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was an immediate allocation meant to upgrade the infrastructure for the schools.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, also announced another allocation totalling RM560 million for the construction of seven new schools nationwide.

One of them will be SMK Dudong in Sarawak and another will be SMK Nabalu in Sabah.

“A total of seven new schools will be built with a total cost of RM560 million, including SK Paya Dusun in Terengganu, SMK Denai Alam in Selangor, SMK Nabalu in Sabah, and SMK Dudong in Sarawak,” he said.