A prosperous 2022, driving national economic sustainability in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The prosperity that Malaysia experienced in 2022 with much higher revenue following encouraging economic growth is a catalyst for the government to allocate a larger amount in Budget 2023, to ensure that the national economy is able to withstand external challenges.

Thus, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who presented Budget 2023 in Parliament today, has announced an allocation of RM388.1 billion, an increase from the RM372.3 billion presented in October 2022.

A total of RM289.1 billion is allocated for operating expenses and RM99 billion for development expenses and includes RM2 billion in contingency savings, he said.

In line with the expanding fiscal policy, the development allocation was increased to RM97 billion compared to RM71.6 billion last year.

“This increase is to focus on programmes to eradicate poverty, improve public infrastructure and rural facilities.

“With the reform of the government’s procurement procedures, it will ensure that this additional expenditure is fully utilised for the benefit of the people,” he said while presenting the budget in Parliament today.

Anwar said the budget themed “Developing Malaysia Madani” is a reflection of the principle of responsibility and a noble value system that is able to face current challenges including global economic challenges that are laden with uncertainties.

Budget 2023 was originally presented by the previous government but could not be passed before Parliament was dissolved.

Anwar said economic growth is projected to grow at 4.5 per cent after taking into account efforts to implement renewal and administrative reforms.

“I am confident that the country will surpass the projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 4.5 per cent. Of course this is bolstered by the completion of Budget 2023 which will drive more sustainable growth in addition to the confidence of international investors who are returning to boost the national economy,” he said.

He said the 2023 revenue collection is expected to amount to RM291.5 billion compared to RM294.4 billion last year.

However, he said, the amount has not taken into account additional revenue sources and is confident that this year’s revenue will increase to a higher level.

Anwar said the fiscal deficit in 2023 will be reduced to 5.0 per cent compared to 5.6 per cent last year and the government is determined to achieve a sustainable fiscal deficit level in the medium term with a target of 3.2 per cent of GDP by 2025.

He added that the Fiscal Responsibility Bill will be presented to Parliament this year to ensure a more transparent and responsible economic policy to prevent any possibility of continued excesses in the future.

“The government will take a progressive approach in the context of targeted subsidies or taxation structures to protect the less fortunate and expects the understanding of the wealthier people to bear responsibility together,” he said.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister explained that the government has no plans to implement a broad-based consumption tax such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He explained that in a situation where most people are still struggling, food inflation is over 5.0 per cent, wage rates are still low, it’s obvious that it is not the right time to introduce and implement the tax. – Bernama

MORE TO COME