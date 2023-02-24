Anwar: RM36.2 bln allocated to Home, Defence ministries to strengthen national security, asset maintenance

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The Home Ministry (KDN) and the Defence Ministry (Mindef) have been allocated RM18.5 billion and RM17.7 billion respectively, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

He said an allocation of almost RM4.1 billion would prioritise maintaining and procuring Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) assets to increase defence readiness, adding that the government would be procuring Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) this year to boost the country’s maritime control and defensive capabilities.

“Meanwhile, agencies under the Home Ministry will receive almost RM1 billion to strengthen internal security, including procuring 2,100 body cameras for the Royal Malaysian Police.

“Also, a new Perak contingent police headquarters and police quarters will be built at the cost of RM450 million,” he said as he presented the 2023 Budget at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The earlier budget for 2023 presented by the previous administration on Oct 7 last year allocated RM372.3 billion but was not debated and passed before Parliament was dissolved on Oct 10.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government would also add 42 border control posts under the General Operations Force, the Immigration Department, Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to tighten border controls as well as to maintain MMEA vessels. – Bernama