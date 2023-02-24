Anwar sends second legal letter for apology to Pendang MP questioning his legitimacy as PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today issued a second legal letter demanding an apology from Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim for questioning the legitimacy of his appointment as head of government, thereby tarnishing his reputation.

Anwar’s lawyers said the letter of demand (LOD) is part of the usual process before a defamation suit is filed, adding that they will initiate legal action against the PAS lawmaker if the latter fails to provide a satisfactory response within three days from the date of receipt.

In the second LOD, Anwar’s lawyers referred specifically to Awang’s Feb 21 remarks, which were published in a brief video clip on the TikTok account “asriasri64chanel” the next day.

According to Anwar’s lawyers, the TikTok video has received over 20,600 views, 322 comments, 159 likes, 47 shares and made it to the favourite list of 19 accounts.

Anwar claimed that Awang’s remarks are defamatory as it sought to allege that Anwar was not legitimately appointed and did not have the required majority support to be appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Anwar claimed that the allegations made by the Pendang MP are untrue, malicious, intended to harm his reputation and were done with the intention of getting cheap publicity for his personal or political benefit.

In the letter, Anwar’s lawyers stressed that his appointment as the 10th prime minister came after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong gave his assent based on his judgment that Anwar had received majority support from MPs and after meeting with the Conference of Rulers, stating that this is an indisputable fact which had been announced by Istana Negara itself.

Anwar’s lawyers asserted that his appointment was in line with the Federal Constitution.

In the second LOD, the lawyers told the Pendang MP that his remarks appeared to challenge the Agong’s decision.

Anwar’s lawyers said their client had no other choice but to initiate this action to defend the good name and dignity of the institution of the Malay rulers.

Anwar is demanding that Awang immediately retract his allegedly defamatory remarks, offer an unconditional apology in a form to be approved by his lawyers and to be published in media outlets of his choice, and a written undertaking or promise to not repeat the defamatory remarks, and also pay for compensation and legal costs related to this matter.

Anwar’s lawyer Datuk Sankara Nair told Malay Mail today that the second LOD has been sent to Awang through the post as well as through email.

Anwar’s first LOD to Awang was sent on Feb 22, a day after the latter’s allegedly defamatory remarks were published in the media.

Awang’s alleged defamatory remarks claimed that Anwar was purportedly more vengeful than former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but Anwar had in his letter of demand yesterday rejected these remarks as being false.

The comments were reported to have been made in relation to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan being charged with two bribery charges on February 21. — Malay Mail