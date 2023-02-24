Anwar: Socso provides employers with incentives to hire people from vulnerable groups

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The government will continue to encourage the private sector to employ workers at a higher value and younger people to improve their ability and skills to earn a more meaningful salary, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this would, among others, be provided through the provision of incentives up to RM600 per month for three months by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to employers to hire those from vulnerable groups, like persons with disabilities (PwD), ex-convicts, homeless people and the hardcore unemployed.

“Socso will also provide incentives to employers to hire 17,000 graduates, especially Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates, with RM600 per month for three months in addition to the salary offered.

“RM45 million has been set aside for this purpose,” he said when tabling Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said that Socso will also provide an allowance of RM300 for three months to replace the income of gig workers who are active and attending training programmes, in addition to covering training fees for gig workers undergoing micro credential skills improvement programmes up to RM4,000.

He said the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDCorp)’s RM1 billion fund will be used to implement skills training programmes for workers of registered employers who have accumulated levies.

Anwar said that in a bid to help address unemployment among youth, government-linked companies will offer 35,000 job opportunities to school leavers and graduates.

The government, he said, will also provide RM50 million in matching grants to encourage the automation of the plantation sector through the use of robotics and artificial intelligence that can employ skilled local workers.

Anwar said a total of RM80 million has also been allocated to improve the sustainability of the palm oil industry and intensify efforts to tackle the anti-palm oil campaigns. – Bernama