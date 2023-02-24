Association wants Lawas STOLport repaired soonest

MIRI (Feb 24): Persatuan Peduli Lawas (PPL) is calling on state and federal governments to immediately repair the dilapidated facilities at the short take-off and landing airport (STOLport) in Lawas.

PPL deputy chairman Edwin Meru said while there are plans to upgrade the STOLport into a proper airport, there are a few facilities such as the restroom that needed immediate repair or upgrade.

“The cemented area at the back of the restroom is an eyesore. We want the relevant agencies to look at this and immediately carry out the repair work,” he said.

According to Edwin, Lawas has huge tourism potential, especially the highlands of Ba Kelalan and Long Semadoh, and with a STOLport that is small and not too conducive, tourists might not be drawn to the areas.

The STOLport’s runway is also flood-prone, especially when it rains heavily forcing it to close for a few days, affecting hundreds of passengers.

It is understood that works on the proposed new airport are expected to start in the first quarter of this year, and would be completed by the end of 2026.