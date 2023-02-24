Beer, rice worth RM378,046 seized at Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): The Sabah Customs Department seized undeclared beer and rice worth RM378,046 from three containers at the Sepanggar Port here.

Assistant director Mohd Nasir Deraman said the seizures were made after customs officers spotted suspicious items inside the three containers on February 22.

“The first seizure was made at around 9.15am when customs officers spotted suspicious items inside a container as it went through the scanner machine.

“Upon further inspection, customs officers found 23,520 liters of undeclared beer worth RM346,500,” he told a press conference at the Sepanggar Port here on Friday.

Mohd Nasir said Customs officers also found undeclared rice and glutinous rice (pulut) inside two other containers as it went through the scanner machine.

“The second container contained 20,500 kilograms (kg) of rice worth RM20,250 while the third container contained 20,500 kg of glutinous rice worth RM11,296,” he said.

Mohd Nasir said investigation revealed that the manifest of all the three containers listed other items to prevent detection by authorities.

No arrest was made and the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) and Section 52 of the Customs Act 1967, said Mohd Nasir.