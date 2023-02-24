Budget 2023: 20 pct discount for PTPTN borrowers for three months, six months’ grace if earning RM1,800 below

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the government will give up to 20 per cent discount for National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments for three months.

He said the discount period would start on March 1.

Anwar, who is finance minister, added that in order to ease the financial burden of affected borrowers, the government had agreed to defer repayment to borrowers with a monthly income of RM1,800 and below for a period of six months.

“Applications for this postponement can be made from March 1,” he said during his speech when tabling Budget 2023 in Parliament today. – Malay Mail