Budget 2023: ASB, ASB2 limit raised to RM300k

Anwar also said that this step coincides with the government’s efforts in supporting the increase of equity among the Bumiputera community in the country. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The maximum individual limit for Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) and Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB2) will be increased to RM300,000 from RM200,000 previously, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This administration also agreed to increase the size of Amanah Saham Malaysia’s fund by RM5 billion,” he said when presenting Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The prime minister also said that this step coincides with the government’s efforts in supporting the increase of equity among the Bumiputera community in the country. – Bernama

