Friday, February 24
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Budget 2023: Bankruptcy cases below RM50,000 to be automatically discharged next month

Budget 2023: Bankruptcy cases below RM50,000 to be automatically discharged next month

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the government will revamp the Insolvency Act 1967 to ensure those dealing with bankruptcy would be discharged more quickly. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the government will revamp the Insolvency Act 1967 to ensure those dealing with bankruptcy would be discharged more quickly.

“While waiting for the (Act) amendment, small cases where the debt is less than RM50,000 and adhering to the conditions would be released immediately starting March 1,” he said while tabling Budget 2023 today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, stated that until January, over 260,000 bankruptcy cases were recorded, mostly involving Malay youths with the potential to contribute to the country’s economy.

“The government aims to release 130,000 people from bankruptcy status with the passage of the amendment,” he said. – Malay Mail

Recommended Posts