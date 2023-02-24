Budget 2023: Councillor, rep disheartened with no specific allocation for S’wak’s rural areas

MIRI (Feb 24): While many welcomed the bigger allocation for Sarawak in the 2023 Budget amounting to RM5.6 billion, a few rural Sarawakians however were a bit disappointed due to the lack of specific allocations for the rural areas in the state.

Councillor Dominic Nyurang Ajeng pointed out that while he personally appreciates the bigger allocation for Sarawak, rural areas such as Baram still have a lot of “catching up” to do in terms of infrastructure development.

“We are still lacking in terms of infrastructures such as better road connectivity as well as clean water supply.

“I think the federal government should have put specific allocations that focus not just for rural constituencies like Baram, but also other rural areas across Sarawak,” he said.

He was commenting on the Budget 2023 which was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

With regards to road connectivity, Dominic lamented that the road from Lapok to Bario for example needs upgrading as it has been the peoples’ dream for decades to have a better road.

He said, the people understood that the cost to build the road is high especially with the current economic recession, however, he said the federal government may consider building the road in stages for the betterment of the rural folks in Baram.

With better road connectivity, he said, this would spur economic development for hundreds of villages along and around the Lapok-Bario stretch.

He also called on the federal government to ensure that the implementation of all projects and budgets allocated to be fully utilised and benefit the people on the ground.

“The most important thing is the implementation. No matter how much was allocated, if the implementation part failed on the ground, it means nothing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the 2023 Budget was too general, and feared that Baram would not get a share of the budget allocated for Sarawak.

“There is no specific budget for rural development, even though the prime minister allocated an additional of RM1.2 billion to upgrade or repair dilapidated schools and clinics throughout Malaysia.

“In my area, there are many clinics that are still using generator sets (for electricity), in dilapidated condition as well as dilapidated schools.

For instance, he said, the Long Kevok clinic in his constituency is still using generator sets which often breakdowns forcing the clinic to operate without electricity.

He also wants the federal government to look at the former logging roads in Baram that need frequent repairs and maintenance especially during rainy seasons.

“For example when there is a landslide and the road is impassable, the rakyat call me to repair the road. I had to ask assistance from private companies to carry out the repair first pending allocation from the government which sometimes takes weeks or even months.

“If there is a special allocation for these urgent repairs on the former logging roads in Baram, this would definitely help our constituents,” said Dennis.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, announced an allocation of RM5.6 billion to Sarawak this year, an increase of RM200 million from the budget which was tabled by the previous government in October last year.

In addition to the RM5.6 billion, Anwar also announced that more than RM2.5 billion has been set aside for the implementation of various public infrastructure for Sabah and Sarawak.