Budget 2023: New direction for civil service institutions to function more effectively

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The government is pursuing a new direction to reform civil service institutions which are seen as having overlapping authorities and having almost similar functions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in tabling Budget 2023 at Dewan Rakyat today said this included the possibility of completely freeing and separating the remuneration of federal statutory bodies to be independent to reduce their dependence on the government.

“The centralisation of government bodies with almost similar functions is to ensure they are more effective in meeting their mandate.

“As example, the government is proposing to restructure institutions set up to hold Bumiputera investments by merging Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputera, Yayasan Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera as well as Yayasan Ekuiti Nasional soon,” he said.

Anwar who is also Finance Minister when tabling the budget themed Developing Malaysia MADANI said the government will study the need to restructure all agencies regulating and coordinating the ecosystem of startup and innovation companies.

“This is important so that it is coordinated more effectively in the effort to develop local startup companies from the start until it is listed in Bursa Malaysia.

He said government agencies should return to prioritise their original establishment functions and the the new direction which is more comprehensive is needed to study the possibility of closing loss-making subsidiaries of companies and those not in line with the function of their establishment such as tour agencies, security service and information technology.

“The government will study the possibility of prohibiting federal statutory bodies and companies to continue the practice and a review should also be implement on the renumeration package of the chief executives and top management of the companies and statutory bodies to be more reasonable.

Anwar also said the Unity Government would be firm in carrying institutional reforms and good governance.

“All government agencies including Inland Revenue Board, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Royal Malaysia Police are investigating corruption including names of those linked to the Pandora Papers. The agencies would continue to probe extraordinary wealth to combat corruption from continuing to fester,” he said. – Bernama