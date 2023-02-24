Budget 2023: No surprise in allocation for education sector, says S’wak educationist

SIBU (Feb 24): Educationist Datuk Felician Teo opines that there were no surprises in the allocation for the education sector under the re-tabled Budget 2023 as a whole.

He, however, pointed out that what is significant here is that the allocation is immediate to upgrade schools infrastructure.

“The highlights for the education sector – RM55.2 billion for education, represents RM2.6 billion more than 2022 (Budget). (This includes) RM2.3 billion allocated to upgrade 380 dilapidated schools including that in Sarawak and Sabah.

“What is significant here is that the allocation is immediate to upgrade schools infrastructure. Many of our schools are in serious need of repairs for a long time already,” he told The Borneo Post today, when asked to comment on the Budget tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The federal government has set aside RM920 million under Budget 2023 for the upgrading of 380 dilapidated schools, especially in Sabah and Sarawak.

Teo also touched on the RM777 million for Supplementary Food Plan (RMT) to benefit 700,000 students, saying that this was the same as previously announced last October.

He noted that RM108 million will be set aside for pre-school food fund to benefit some 240,000 five and six year old preschoolers, up 21 per cent from RM89 million in 2022.

“This is also significant due to decreasing B40 income levels post pandemic.”

Adding on, Teo observed that from the RM560 million allocated for the construction of seven new schools, Sarawak’s new SMK Dudong will benefit from it.

“Overall, there are no surprises in the allocation for the education sector. While the infrastructure upgrades continue to be important, allocations such as the supplementary food plan and pre-school meals are necessary to help the rakyat during these high inflationary times,” he said in summing up his view on the education budget.

The federal government has allocated RM12.1 billion under Budget 2023 for Sabah and Sarawak, with the former getting the bigger share of RM6.5 billion.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said for Sarawak, an allocation of RM5.6 billion will be set aside.