Budget 2023: RM209 mln set aside to subsidise Sabah-Sarawak rural air travel

KUCHING (Feb 24): The federal government has set aside an allocation of RM209 million to subsidise air transportation for rural areas in Sarawak and Sabah, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this is because Rural Air Services (RAS) are the main form of transportation for many in such areas.

“Aside from that, wheelchair ramp facilities at seven airports in Sabah and Sarawak will be constructed,” he said when tabling Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“This is done to benefit thousands who are wheelchair-bound that are using MASwings,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Transport website, MASwings provides RAS for some 40 routes ini Sabah and Sarawak using the ATR72 and Twin Otter Viking Aircraft.

The ministry defines RAS as non-economic air services carried out in remote and sparsely populated areas of Sabah and Sarawak, where air transport is their primary mode of transport and connection with the outside world.

RAS was set up in an effort to fulfil the social needs of communities living in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak while functioning as a national service to these communities.